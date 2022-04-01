СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 3. априла 2022. року наполня ше 5 роки як нас занавше зохабела наша мила супруга, мац, швекра и баба

ЮСТИНА ВЕНЧЕЛЬОВСКИ
народзена Миклош

(1943–2017)
з Ветернику


Памятку на твою любов и доброту вично буду чувац супруг Янко, синове: Звонко, Мирослав и Желько зоз фамелиями
Спочивай у мире Божим!
