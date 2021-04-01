СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 3. априла 2021. року наполня ше 4 роки як нас занавше зохабела наша мила супруга, мац, швекра и баба

ЮСТИНА ВЕНЧЕЛЬОВСКИ

(1943–2017)
з Ветернику


Памятку на це и на твою любов и доброту занавше буду чувац и ношиц у своїх шерцох: супруг Янко, синове Звонко, Мирослав и Желько зоз своїма фамелиями
Спочивай у мире Божим!
