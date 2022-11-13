ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 4. новембра 2022. року занавше нас зохабела наша мила мац, швекра и баба

ЮСТИНА ГАРДИ
народзена Такач

(1933–2022)
з Дюрдьова


Занавше будземе паметац єй доброту. Ожалосцени: син Владимир, нєвеста Наташа, унуки Оливер и Катарина и син Яким
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 2 раз, нєшка 2)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest