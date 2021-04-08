СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 8. априла наполнєли ше 40 днї як нас занавше зохабела

ЮСТИНА КОЛОШНЯЇ
народзена Репчак

(1942–2021)
з Руского Керестура


Памятку на ню буду чувац єй наймилши
