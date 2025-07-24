СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 27. юлия 2025. року наполня ше 10 роки як нас занавше зохабел

ЯКИМ БИРКАШ

(1933 – 2015)
з Руского Керестура


З любову и почитованьом памятку на ньго буду чувац його наймилши син Кимо зоз супругу Соню и унуки Марина и Валентина