СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 21. децембра 2021. року наполнєли ше 18 роки як нас зохабел

ЯКИМ БУЧКО

(1914–2003)


Памятку на ньго чуваю нєвеста Натала и унук зоз супругу и дзецми
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
