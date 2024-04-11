ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 1. априла 2024. року, у своїм 76. року живота зохабел нас брат и бачи

ЯКИМ ГАРДИ

(1947–2024)
з Кули


Найкрасши памятки на його любов и доброту буду чувац шестра Ната зоз мужом и дзецми и андя Слава зоз дзецми
Най спочива у мире Божим!