ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 1. априла 2024. року у своїм 76. року живота зохабел нас наш кум

ЯКИМ ГАРДИ

(1947–2024)
з Кули


По красним го буду паметац кум Михал и кума Мария Гардийово зоз дзецми
Спочивай у мире Божим!