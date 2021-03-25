СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 22. марца наполнєл ше рок як ше преселєл до вичносци мой брат

ЯКИМ ДУДАШ

(1955–2020)
з Руского Керестура


З надїю до воскресеня и нового стретнуца.
Спочивай у мире Божим!
