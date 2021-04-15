ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 6. априла преселєл ше до вичносци наш мили супруг, оцец, дїдо и прадїдо

ЯКИМ КРЕНЇЦКИ

(1934–2021)
з Руского Керестура


Найкрасши памятки на ньго навики буду чувац у своїх шерцох його наймилши – супруга Ирина, дзивка Златка, унук Александар зоз супругу Саню и дзецми Сару и Минеу, унук Йоаким зоз супругу Амалию, унука Мая зоз супругом Бобаном и дзецми: Мину, Машу и Миланом
Най спочива у мире Божим!
