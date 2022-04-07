СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 6. априла 2022. року наполнєл ше жалосни рок як нас зохабел наш мили супруг, оцец, дїдо и прадїдо

ЯКИМ КРЕНЇЦКИ

(1934–2021)
з Руского Керестура


З любову и почитованьом памятки на ньго навики буду чувац: супруга Ирина, дзивка Златка, унуки Сашо, Кимо и Мая зоз фамелиями
Най спочива у мире Божим!
