ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 6. априла преселєл ше до вичносци наш шовґор

ЯКИМ КРЕНЇЦКИ

(1934–2021)
з Руского Керестура


Красни памятки на ньго у наших шерцох будземе чувац навики. Ожалосцени Варґово – Ганча, Звонко зоз супругу Геленку, Ромко зоз супругу Терезку, и їх дзеци
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
