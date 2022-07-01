ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 26. юния. року занавше нас зохабел наш мили оцец

ЯКИМ КУХАР

(1943–2022)
з Дюрдьова


З любову и почитованьом памятку на ньго вично будзе чувац син Микола зоз фамелию
Спочивай у мире Божим!
