ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 27. октобра 2023. року занавше нас зохабел

ЯКИМ МОЛНАР ЖИВА

(1947–2023)
з Дюрдьова


Памятку на ньго вично буду чувац товарише зоз „Соботова кафа од 8” Войвода, Мишко, Сайко, Яша и Мирко
Спочивай у мире Божим!