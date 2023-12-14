СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 18. децембра 2023. року наполнї ше рок як нас занавше зохабел наш мили оцец, швекор и дїдо

ЯКИМ МУЧЕНСКИ

(1935–2022)
з Руского Керестура


Вше будзеце у наших памяткох, здогадованьох и молитвох. Ваша дзивка Весна, жец Янко и унукове Мирослав и Борис
Спочивайце у мире Божим!