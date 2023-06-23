СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 18. юния 2023. року наполнєли ше шейсц мешаци як нє з нами наш оцец, швекор и дїдо

ЯКИМ МУЧЕНСКИ

(1935–2022)
з Руского Керестура


Красни памятки навики буду чувац дзивка Весна, жец Янко, унукове Мирослав и Борис Бучково
Спочивайце у мире Божим!