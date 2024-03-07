НА ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 4. марца наполнєло ше 40 днї як нас зохабел наш бачи

ЯКИМ ПАПЛАЦКО

(1939-2024)
з Руского Керестура


на хторого ше буду навики здогадовац андя Сена, Златка и Весна зоз дзецми
Спочивайце у мире Божим!