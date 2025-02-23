СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 18. фебруара наполнєли ше 40 днї як нас зохабел мой мили брат

ЯКИМ ПАПУҐА

(1944–2025)
з Руского Керестура


Красни памятки на ньго буду чувац брат Йовґен зоз фамелию
Спочивай у мире Божим!