НА ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 4. юния 2022. наполня ше 20 роки як вецей нє зоз нами

ЯКИМ ПАП
ПАПЯНКОВ

(1923–2002)
з Руского Керестура


Здогадую ше го и памятки на ньго чуваю супруга Леона, син Янко зоз супругу Марию и унуки Славка, Мирко и Томислав Папянково зоз Нового Саду
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
