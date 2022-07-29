СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 31. юлия ше наполня три роки як нас занавше напущел

ЯКИМ РАҐАЇ

(1932–2019)


Красни памятки на ньго буду чувац його наймилши: супруга Люба, син Яким и дзивки Геленка и Ганча зоз фамелиями
Спочивай у мире Божим!
