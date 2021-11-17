СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 11. новембра наполнєли ше 40 жалосни днї як нас занавше зохабел мили оцец, дїдо и прадїдо

ЯКИМ РОЙКО
(1937–2021)

з Руского Керестура


Красни памятки на ньго чуваю синове Юлин и Михал, дзивки Златка и Слава зоз фамелиями
Спочивай у мире Божим!
