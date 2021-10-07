ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 2. октобра преселєл ше до вичносци наш сват

ЯКИМ РОЙКО

(1937‒2021)
з Руского Керестура


З любову и почитованьом найкрасши памятки на ньго навики буду чувац сватово Канюхово
Вичная памят!
