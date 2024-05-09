ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 24. априла 2024. занавше нас зохабел наш мили брат и бачи

ЯКИМ СЕМАН Петрашка

(1940–2024)


Красни памятки на ньго буду чувац шестра Ирина Гардийова и єй дзивки Славка и Сенка зоз фамелиями
Най спочива у мире Божим!