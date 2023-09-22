СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 20. септембра було 40 днї як нас занавше напущел

ЯКИМ СТРИЧКО

13. VI 1946. – Руски Керестур 11. VIII 2023. – Манхайм (Линкенхайм)


Занавше останєш у наших шерцох и паметаню.
Ожалосцена фамелия