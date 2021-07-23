СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 20. юлия 2021. року наполнєл ше смутни рок як ме занавше зохабел мой мили и добри супруг

ЯКИМ ХОМА

(1937‒2020)
з Руского Керестура


Красни памятки на часи котри зме вєдно препровадзели, твою любов и доброту занавше будзем ношиц у своїм шерцу. Ожалосцена твоя супруга Йозефина
Спочивай у мире Божим!
