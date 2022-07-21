СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 20. юлия 2022. року наполнєли ше 2 смутни роки як вецей нє з нами наш мили бачи

ЯКИМ ХОМА

(1937–2020)
з Руского Керестура


Вашу любов и доброту занавше ношиме у своїх шерцох. Ожалосцени – Юлин и Марча Хомово зоз дзецми Ванесу и Валентину и їх фамелиями
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
