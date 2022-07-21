СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 20. юлия наполнєли ше 2 смутни роки як ме занавше зохабел мой мили и добри супруг

ЯКИМ ХОМА

(1937–2020)


Красни памятки на часи хтори зме вєдно препровадзели навики будзем чувац у своїм шерцу – ожалосцена твоя супруга Йозефина
Спочивай у мире Божим!
