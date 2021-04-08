СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 11. априла наполня ше 30 роки як вецей нє з нами

ЯКИМ ШОВШ

(1928–1991)
з Руского Керестура


Красни памятки на ньго навики чуваю – син Кимо и унука Наташа зоз свою фамелию
Най спочива у мире Божим!
