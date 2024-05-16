ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 10. мая 2024. року занавше нас зохабел наш мили супруг, оцец и дїдо

ЯКОВ КИШЮГАС

(1948–2024)
з Нового Саду


У подзекованю за шицку любов хтору нам даровал, оставаю ожалосцени супруга Маґдалена и син Алексей зоз фамелию
Спочивай у мире Божим!