ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 10. мая 2024. року преселєл ше до вичносци наш шовґор

ЯКОВ КИШЮГАС

(1948–2024)
з Нового Саду


Зачуваме го у красних памяткох. Най спочива у мире Божим!
Малацкова фамелия