СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 23. юния будзе 6 мешаци як ме зохабел мой мили брат

ЯНИ ВАРҐА

(1951–2020)
з Коцура


Брату охабел ши ме без поздраву и жалованя же це дацо болї, а були зме вєдно у болници. Остало ми лєм паметац злагоду медзи нами у фамелийним доме з родичами. Твоя шестра Илона, шовґор Сава и їх синове Желько и Драґан зоз Равного Села нїґда це нє забуду.
Най це ангели чуваю!
