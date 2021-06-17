СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 23. юния будзе 6 мешаци як нас охабел наш наймилши

ЯНИ ВАРҐА

(1951–2020)
з Коцура


Пошол ши там дзе нєт болю и патнї. У обисцу остала лєм цихосц, плач и пражнїна за тобу. Най це Бог ошвици и приме там дзе панує радосц нєбеска. Памятки на це чуваю – супруга Леона, дзивки Моника и Валерия, жецове Йовґен и Драґан, унуки: Алберт, Маринка, Едвард и Бошко, и швекра Ґубашова
Спочивай у Божим благослове!
