ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 22. децембра престало дуркац шерцо мойого супруга, оца, дїда, швекра и жеца

ЯНИ ВАРҐА

(18. Х 1951 – 22. ХI 2020)
з Коцура


Остала пражнїна у нашим обисцу. Нє чуц твой мили глас: Левон, Левон, Монико и Валерийо! Чекал ши свойо унуки: Алберта, Маринку, Едварда и Бошка. Твойо вредни руки и велька сцелосц каждому помогнуц нараз ше страцела. Нє забуду це нїґда твойо наймилши як и жецове Йовґен и Драґан, швекра Ґубашова и родзина Варґова и Ґубашова
Най це ангели чуваю и спочивай у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest