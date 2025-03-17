ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Наш покойни

ЯНКО БАРАТ

(1942–2025)
родом зоз Коцура Поховани є на Новим теметове у Новим Садзе, 11. марца 2025. року.


Ожалосцена фамелия – супруга София, синове Зоран и Владимир, унуки Иґор, Ива и Жарко и нєвести Мая и Лїляна
Най спочива у мире Божим!