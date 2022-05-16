СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 2. мая наполнєли ше 40 роки як нас занавше зохабел наш мили оцец, дїдо и прадїдо

ЯНКО БЕРЕҐ

(1939–1982)
з Руского Керестура


Твою любов нїґда нє забудземе, ожалосцени: супруга Мелания, син Яким зоз фамелию, дзивка Сенка зоз фамелию, дзивка Славка зоз фамелию зоз Канади, унуки, праунуки и шицка родзина
Спочивай у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest