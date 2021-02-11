НА ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 14. фебруара 2021. року, наполня ше тринац роки як нас занавше зохабел наш мили

ЯНКО БЕСЕРМЕНЇ

(1945–2008)
з Бачкей Тополї


Памятку на ньго чуваю його наймилши зоз Зренянину
Спочивай у мире Божим!
