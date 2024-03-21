СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 20. марца 2024. року наполнєл ше жалосни рок як нас занавше зохабел наш мили супруг, оцец, бачи, дїдо и прадїдо

ЯНКО БЕСЕРМИНЇ

(1934–2023)
з Руского Керестура


Красни памятки на ньго навики буду чувац його наймилши: супруга Марча, дзивки Оленка и Люпка зоз фамелиями як и Оленка Емейдийова зоз дзецми
Спочивай у мире Божим!