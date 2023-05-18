ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 2. мая занавше нас зохабел наш мили шовґор

ЯНКО ВАРҐА

(1943–2023)
з Австралиї


Зоз почитованьом, любову и краснима памятками, будземе вас чувац у думкох. Мелания зоз супругом Владиславом, Мижо, Блаженка, Славко зоз фамелиями
Спочивайце у мире Божим!