СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 15. авґуста 2023. року наполнєл ше рок як нас занавше зохабел наш мили и добри шовґор

ЯНКО ВАРҐА

(1950–2022)
з Руского Керестура


Памятку на ньго вично буду чувац у своїх шерцох: Сенка, Данил и Сандра Мученсково и Даниєлка и Неманя Хуберово з фамилию з Коцура
Спочивай у мире Божим!