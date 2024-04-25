ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

ЯНКО ВАРҐА

(1965 – 20. априла 2024)
з Руского Керестура


Остатнї поздрав Яникови од нини Нати зоз мужом и дзецми, од андї Слави зоз фамелию, од андї Марґити зоз фамелию и од Оленки з мужом и дзецми
Най спочива у мире Божим!