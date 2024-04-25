ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 20. априла 2024. року занавше нас зохабел брат и бачи

ЯНКО ВАРҐА

(1965–2024)
з Руского Керестура


Занавше останєш у наших шерцох.
Спочивай у мире Божим! Брат Славко зоз супругу Славку и дзецми Иґором и Ясмину зоз фамелиями