ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 20. априла 2024. року занавше нас зохабел наш мили супруг и оцец

ЯНКО ВАРҐА

(1965–2024)
з Руского Керестура


З любову и почитованьом паметац го навики буду супруга Весела и син Владо
Спочивай у мире Божим!