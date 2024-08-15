СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Наполнєли ше два роки як ши пошол до вичносци

ЯНКО ВАРҐА

(1950–2022)
з Руского Керестура


Тебе нєт, лєм памятки оставаю. Кумово Дудашово
Спочивай у Божим мире!