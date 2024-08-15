СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 15. авґуста 2024. року наполнєли ше два роки як нас занавше зохабел наш мили и добри шовґор

ЯНКО ВАРҐА

(1950–2022)
з Руского Керестура


Красни памятки на ньго чуваю и часто го споминаю: Сенка, Данил и Сандра Мученсково и Даниєла и Неманя Хуберово з дзецми з Коцура
Спочивай у мире Божим!