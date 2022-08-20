ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Нашому винчаному и кресному кумови

ЯНКО ВАРҐА

(1950–2022)
з Руского Керестура


Пошол ши без словох до вичносци, алє красни памятки навики оставаю. Од кума Йоакима Дудаша Мийового зоз супругу и дзецми
