ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 15. авґуста 2022. року нєсподзивано нас зохабел наш мили брат и бачи

ЯНКО ВАРҐА

(1950–2022)
з Руского Керестура


Красни памятки на ньго у своїх шерцох вично чуваю брат Яким, андя Мария зоз дзецми Таню Медєшову и Маю Продановичову з фамелиями
Спочивай у мире Божим!
