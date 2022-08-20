ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 15. авґуста 2022. року нагло нас напущел наш мили брат и бачи

ЯНКО ВАРҐА

(1950–2022)
з Руского Керестура


Красни памятки на ньго у своїх шерцох вично буду чувац брат Владислав и андя Славица зоз дзецми Амалку Гардийову, Владом и Славком Варґовим з їх фамелиями
Спочивай у мире Божим!
