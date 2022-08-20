ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 15. авґуста 2022. року нєсподзивано нас занавше зохабел наш мили оцец и дїдо

ЯНКО ВАРҐА

(1950–2022)
з Руского Керестура


З любову и почитованьом памятку на ньго вично будзе чувац дзивка Мая, жец Владо и унучата Павле и Геленка Новтово
Спочивай у мире Божим!
