ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 15. авґуста 2022. року нєсподзивано нас занавше зохабел наш мили тато и дїдо

ЯНКО ВАРҐА

(1950–2022)
з Руского Керестура


Занавше будзеш у наших шерцох и думкох. З любову и почитованьом твоя дзивка Ясна, жец Михал и унучата Мижо и Кристинка Ковачово
Спочивай у мире Божим!
