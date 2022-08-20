ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 15. авґуста 2022. року нєсподзивано ме занавше зохабел мой мили супруг

ЯНКО ВАРҐА

(1950–2022)
з Руского Керестура


Красни памятки на часи хтори зме вєдно препровадзели навики будзем чувац у своїм шерцу – ожалосцена твоя супруга Ирина Дзекуєм шицким хтори го пришли випровадзиц на його остатню драгу.
Спочивай у мире Божим!
